A man has been jailed for four months and barred from the Lemon Arms for 12 months after assaulting five people including the pub landlord and two police officers on Saturday night (16/9).

Daniel Mair, 29, whose address was given as 189 Lowertown, Shield Street, Newcastle, appeared at Truro Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 18, where he pleaded guilty to five charges of assault and one of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Mair was charged with the assault by beating of Joel Rose and Jack Blackburn, as well as landlord Jonathan Pearce, during an incident in the pub on Saturday evening, as well as assaulting police officers PC Roberts and PC Vincent in the execution of their duty.

For those offences he was committed to five four month sentences, to run concurrently, with court reports stating he was given the sentences due to the "level of violence used and threats made involving knife and firearms." He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to Mr Pearce.

Magistrates also excluded Mair from the Lemon Arms for 12 months after admitting one charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, along with another four month sentence to run concurrently.