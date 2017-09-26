There was double fundraising fun last week as events for two charities were rolled into one at the Temperance Hall.

Local group Community Rynners held a coffee morning, while resident Beverley Hutt braved a charity head shave, all in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.

And as an added charitable gesture, Beverley will also be donating her long locks to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

Beverley, who took up the challenge after her partner was diagnosed with aggressive cancer and she lost several friends to the disease, said she was "glad" she had done it.

She said: "It was a bit scary but it's good to come out of your comfort zone now and then."

And she added that while it would feel a bit strange at first she was happy to have had the chop as it was for a good cause.

As well as the charity head shave, locals were invited into the hall to enjoy coffee with cakes baked by Community Rynners, a group originally set up by Active Plus but now run independently.

The organisers said the event was well attended by friends and family, who all turned out to support the group and raise money for the cause.