Plans by the Diocese of Truro to cut down several trees on land behind St Gluvias Church in Penryn have been withdrawn.

The church had asked for permission to remove the self-sewn sycamore, elm, ash and lime in fields off Love Lane, with a tree surgeon reporting that it would improve the quality of the agricultural land.

The tree surgeon had also said some of the trees could damage the church wall.

But town councillors had questioned the motives of the diocese, which had not been concerned by the trees over preceding decades, as well as the reasons given for removal.

They had also wondered whether the elms should be protected, and said the trees had amenity value for the town.

The reason for withdrawing the application was not provided in planning documents.