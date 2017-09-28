Sirens at Falmouth Docks are sounding and there are reports of ambulances and emergency services in attendance. More as we get it.

One fire engine was at the docks and just leaving when our reporter arrived.

Bystanders said it appeared to be a drill, rather than an emergency.

A spokesperson for A&P Falmouth said: “We can confirm there was a minor incident at A&P Falmouth this morning.

“The incident did not result in any injuries and our well tested procedures worked as they should. All personnel are now back at work.”

The fire service said it initially been called to reports of a fire onboard the roll-on roll-off ferry Commodore Clipper, which was in dry dock.

Following an investigation, a service spokesperson said: "There has been no fire and... the alarm was raised due to welding fumes."