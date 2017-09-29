ildren’s Hospice South West’s Moonlight Memory Walk has been postponed from Saturday 30th September to Saturday 7th October due to the adverse weather conditions forecast for Falmouth.

Kiley Pearce, Events Fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West says “We have taken the decision to postpone the Moonlight Memory Walk for a week due to the forecast adverse weather conditions. We apologise to everyone for the inconvenience and any disappointment but we hope they understand the decision was made with the safety of everyone in mind. We hope to see as many people as possible at the event next weekend.”

All of the details of the event will remain unchanged and for anyone who was unable to make the event on the original date this now gives them the opportunity to sign up and still take part. Registration will remain open via www.chsw.org.uk/moonlight until Thursday 5th October.

Refunds are available for those who cannot make the new date of the event on 7th October, simply visit www.chsw.org.uk/refundmmmw

Please contact the Fundraising Team at Little Harbour if you have any queries on 01726 871800

The Moonlight Memory Walk is a 5 mile sponsored, ladies only walk around Falmouth which both remembers and celebrates the lives of loved ones that ladies are walking for as well as raises funds for Children’s Hospice South West. The charity has three children’s hospices in the south west including Little Harbour in St Austell which supports over 100 children with life limiting illnesses and families.