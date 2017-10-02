The man who died after being pulled from the sea at Swanpool Beach yesterday has been named locally as Paul Fehrenback.

Mr Fehrenback, 80, was given CPR on the beach after being pulled from the water by a member of the public at around 3pm yesterday afternoon. Despite being airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital it was announced he had died this morning.

Mr Fehrenback was a well known local swimmer who swam in the sea everyday and helped run the bouncy castle on the beach.

Posting on their Facebook page, Swanpool Beach Cafe said in a statement:

"Today Swanpool has lost a member of the family and all time legend Paul Fehrenbach. Paul has been a part of Swanpool for many years - from keeping discipline on the bouncy castle in his own unique and caring way to his speedo clad dips in the sea come rain or shine, summer or winter.

"It was during one of these swims he loved so much that he ran into difficulty yesterday afternoon. Despite the very best efforts of the emergency services Paul passed away this morning in hospital.

Our thoughts are with his wife Diane and his family. A true character, he will be hugely missed by everyone at Swanpool. Rest in peace Bouncy xx."

Jon Perrow posted: "A true Falmouth legend. Love and thoughts are with the family at such hard and tough times.....xx"

Teresa Philip posted: "Oh no....he was such a nice man. What an awful thing to happen but in a place he loved so much. Condolences to Diane & his children & his brother Mike. He will be missed this Christmas Eve out at Gylly cafe singing carols with his choir. R.I.P. xx"

Posting on the Packet's Facebook page Malcolm Gaylardvsaid: "Worked with Paul for many years. A man full of integrity, trustworthy with a very soft heart. Was admired greatly by many whom he helped secure employment for. Always there if you needed someone to confide in. A proud decent man who had a great outlook on life. He was the "Daddy" of falmouth docks plumbing department. .Rest In Peace Paul ..thankyou for your help and guidance through the years."

Falmouth Coastguard said it, and other emergency services had been called to Swanpool Beach yesterday afternooon. A statement issued by the Falmouth Coatguard Rescue Team said:

"Team tasked to a report of a person recovered from the water, Swanpool Beach, Falmouth.

"South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Cornwall Air Ambulance Devon & Cornwall Police and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R924 were all tasked to respond.

"On scene we found a member of the public (who'd never been in the sea before) had selflessly entered the water and recovered the casualty to the shore, basic life support was then immediately commenced.

"A passing member of Cornwall Search and Rescue Team and an off duty nurse also assisted.

"Acting as one team, all of the Emergency Services present worked together to give the casualty the best possible chance.

"The casualty was loaded onto R924 and flown to the Royal Cornwall Hospital for further treatment.

"It goes without saying, our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the casualty as this sad time.

"A true 'Multi Agency' response. Thanks to the members of the public and off duty emergency services personnel that helped out."

The coroner has been informed.