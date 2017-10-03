Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A39 at Dracaena Avenue in Falmouth on Saturday, September 30, 2017.

Officers were called at approximately 11.55pm to reports of a collision between a white Honda 125cc motorcycle and a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an 80-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital as a result of the incident.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team and Serious Collision Investigation Team are appealing to the driver of a vehicle that was in front of the white motorcycle as it was travelling uphill on Dracaena Avenue at its junction with Grenville Road in the direction of Falmouth.

The driver of this vehicle may have witnessed events just prior to the collision and therefore they may have evidence that can assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via email 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting log number 1094 30/09/17.