UPDATE: Two casualties have been taken to Derriford Hospital. Fowey All Weather Lifeboat established a tow with the vessel, which is still sea worthy and is not a fire risk, and is currently towing it into harbour. Falmouth Lifeboat will assist with the tow after taking the third man uninjured man to shore. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch have been informed of this incident.

TWO people are reported to have been injured following an explosion on a boat off the Cornish coast this afternoon.

UK Coastguard, including Falmouth lifeboat is currently responding to reports of a vessel explosion two nautical miles south of Dodman Point, Cornwall.

Just before 1pm today, UK Coastguard received a call from a dredging vessel reporting that they’d had an explosion on board. It is believed that a compressed air cylinder exploded and two of the three people on board have been injured in the blast.

The Newquay Coastguard helicopter and the Falmouth RNLI Lifeboat are currently on scene evacuating the casualties to Derriford Hospital.

A Royal Navy Fleet Auxiliary ship and a Fishery Protection vessel are also on scene assisting.