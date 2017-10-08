Tributes have been paid to a 19-year-old Falmouth University student after she was found dead in her room at the Penryn campus.

Jasmine Felicity Rook was reportedly found by friends on her room in the Glasney Village student accommodation by friends on October 1, on what would have been her 19th birthday.

The circumstances of her death are unknown.

An email has been sent to all students by the vice principal of the university Anne Carlisle. In it she said: “I am writing with the very sad news that one of our students, Jasmine Rook, has died. Jasmine was on her second year studying English creative writing and lived in Glasney Village.

“If any of you would like support during this difficult time, then do contact our welfare team or the outside agencies listed.”

Writing on the FXU Pride Facebook page Maxwell Jarvis Jewell said: "Yesterday, we were hit with some horrible news. A great friend to a lot of us, and a prominent member of our community, Jasmine Felicity Rook, passed away on October 1st.

"Some of us knew her for ages, others only met her once or twice, but she was a strong, vibrant member of the community, and always fought for our rights and our safety. She was passionate, extremely intelligent, and funny."

Brogan Dorgan Jasmine from Stannery kitchens where Jasmine worked said: "Jasmine was a pleasure to work with and all of us at the stannary kitchen have kept her in our thoughts today and shared memories of her working with us."

Jasmine is thought to be originally from Saltash.