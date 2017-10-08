We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.
Hundreds of women take part in Moonlight Memory Walk in Falmouth to raise money for Children's Hospice South West
Hundreds of women braved the rain last night to take part in the annual Moonlight Memory Walk in Falmouth.
The event, which had already been postponed from last week because of a severe weather warning, raises money for Children's Hospice South West.
