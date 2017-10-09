Penryn and Falmouth Foodbank will reap the benefits of one school's harvest festival this year, when it receives several boxes of donated goods.

Last week St Mary's Catholic Primary School celebrated a its harvest mass, with friends and family members contributed items of food as part of the ceremony.

The food collected will now be sent to the foodbank, based at the Highway Church in Penryn, and will be used to provide short term emergency food supplies to people in need.

Tony Pipkin, from St Mary's School, said: "Many thanks for the kind donations of food from parents, family and friends."