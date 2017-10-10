The body of a woman who went missing from her Falmouth home has been found at a beach on the Lizard Peninsula.

Police, RNLI lifeboats and the coastguard began searching at noon on Monday, joined by the coastguard helicopter and a dog team, after the 48 year-old was reported missing.

A police spokesperson said: "The body of the woman was located at the base of cliffs at Kynance Cove on the Lizard peninsula at 3.25pm by the coastguard. She was airlifted by the coastguard helicopter but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM coroner."

Police also said the woman's next of kin have been informed.

The Lizard lifeboat team reported that its boats had joined the "thorough shoreline search," before the coastguard helicopter located and recovered body.

A spokesperson for the lifeboat said the woman was lifted by helicopter from "nearby rocks to the privacy of an awaiting ambulance at Predannack airfield nearby."