Improvements to prevent flooding and improve facilities at Glasney Playing Field in Penryn has now been completed by Cornwall Council.

The council has been working with Penryn Town Council and local volunteer group the Glasney Greenspace Regeneration Project to improve the drainage across the park area, focusing on the playing field in particular, making the surface more useable throughout the year.

Works also included improvements to the main entrance, key footpath links across the park and significant vegetation clearance to create a more attractive river area and welcoming space for the community. Further plans are in place for additional works which will include repairs to the BMX track, and replacement goal posts.

Pip Carlton-Barnes, Glasney Greenspace Regeneration Group secretary, said: “We are delighted to see work to improve the playing field and bike track has started and with improvements already visible. Having campaigned for many years to see this area brought back to life as a functional space for the community it is hugely rewarding. We have had a number of really positive comments about the now accessible footpaths, and of course the return of the goalposts will bring delight to many. We are very excited about being able to use the field for activities and events throughout the year, which in the future will include the BMX track once again.”

The project has been funded by Section 106 money which has been generated by a levy on new housing developments in the town.

John Symons, Cornwall Councillor for Penryn East and Mylor, said: “I am very happy that these improvements have been made and believe that the playing field will continue to be an important asset in the local community.”

Councillor Sue James, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for environment and public protection, added: “I am extremely pleased to see these improvements have been made at Glasney Playing Fields. The works to improve the drainage will allow what is already a very popular local open space to be used more by the local community.”