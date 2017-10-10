"Wonderful Kemeneth followers we need you." That's the cry from the organisers of Penryn's vibrant new cultural festival, who have issued a plea for marshals ahead of Saturday's festivities.

Kemeneth, which began last year as part of the town's 800th anniversary celebrations, promises two days of festivities including local history, a revival of Cornish theatre in the form of the historic Ordinalia plays, giant puppets, music, dance and song.

But all this can only come to pass with the help of volunteers, and currently the event only has two of the required 28 stewards required.

Sarah-Jane Marsden, one of the organisers, said: "We must have more stewards or the road closure officials who are there on the day won't be pleased.

"The team, and loads of brilliant local people have worked extremely hard for months on making this not-for-profit event happen so please give us a couple of hours of your time on Saturday to make Kemeneth go smoothly. Pretty please."

The team has promised to pay volunteers "in drinks and love" - at the rate of a pint or a tea or coffee per two hour slot - and needs people to cover the following times: 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, 7pm and 9pm on Saturday

Anyone who can help is asked to contact kemenethstewarding@gmail.com