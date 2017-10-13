Vandals have taken the law into their own hands by striking back at poor parking on Kernick Industrial Estate in Penryn.

Residents scrawled graffiti saying "This is not free student parking!!!" on a car parked on Parkengue, on a stretch of road which had recently been coned off to prevent parking.

However, commenters on Facebook page Penryn Campus Fitfinder pointed out that the vandalism, as well as being criminal, may have been misdirected, as the car was unlikely to have been parked by a student.

The original post on the page said: "Seven-seater family cars with baby seats in the back are a classic student choice."

The area had recently been coned off by Cornwall Council to prevent problem parking, as vehicles left on either side of Parkengue were blocking access for large vehicles which need to get into the estate.

Penryn town and Cornwall councillor Mary May said the cones had been used for the past three years, and "over a period of time the cones get driven over and taken.

"The council this time have put them out, but at my request. In previous years I have put them out."

Mrs May also said Parkengue is top of the list to have a traffic regulation order (TRO) which would see yellow lines put in place by spring, and added "Whilst students are being blamed for the parking in this area, the university has allowed monies for a TRO for this area. This money was secured quite some time ago, but I am being informed that the scheme must all tie in with the Parking review."

Devon and Cornwall Police said it had no records of reported vandalism to a car at Parkengue.