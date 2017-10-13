The school children of Falmouth spent Friday afternoon marching through the town as the annual Oyster Festival parade kicked off a weekend of food and fun.

The FalmouthOyster Festival officially opened on Thirsday morning, with singing schoolchildren, readings of stories based around the Fal Oyster and legendary Cornish monster Morgawr, and demonstrations by local chefs.

The rest of the weekend promises more bivalve based enjoyment, with live cookery demonstrations, music, and of course plpenty to eat and drink, all centred around Events Square.

Highlights will include the annual oyster shucking competition, in the marquee on Saturday between 3pm and 4pm, the working boat race on Sunday from 11.30am, and the festival finale featuring the Oggymen from 4pm on Sunday.

For full information about the festival go to falmouthoysterfestival.co.uk