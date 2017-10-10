Police are hoping the public will be able to help trace a woman who has not been seen for a week and a half, after going missing in Cornwall for the second time in the last three months.

Kathryn Lockley-Brown, 28, was last seen on Tuesday, October 3 in the Camborne area.

She is described by police as a while female, 5ft 2in tall with short blonde hair, blue eyes and of a thin build.

Kathryn is known to have links to the Camborne, Redruth and Falmouth areas.

In August she was also reported missing, from her home at the time in Falmouth. She was subsequently found following a police appeal.

Anyone who has information about Kathryn’s whereabouts now is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0617 of the 10/10/2017.