Cornish residents are being warned to take care as the tail end of former Hurricane Ophelia passes through the county today.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning, in force between 12 noon and 11.55pm on Monday, with potential winds gusting up to 80mph.

The forecasting service is predicting a spell of "very windy weather" associated with ex-Ophelia, which could affect road, rail, air and ferry services, with longer journeys times and cancellations.

It said: "Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs could happen, perhaps leading to injuries and danger to life from flying debris."

The southerly winds are expected to gust between 55 and 65 mph in most areas, and could cause power cuts, while coastal communities may be affected by large waves.

The King Harry, St Mawes and Place ferries have all been cancelled, as have sailings on the Scillonian, while Skybus flights between Newquay Airport and St. Mary's Airport are currently on hold, as are all flights from Land's End.