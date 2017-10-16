A man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor on the A30 near Redruth.

Police were called at around 7.20pm on Saturday, to reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway, between Scorrier and Redruth.

The crash involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and an agricultural tractor that was drawing a twin axle trailer.

A police spokesperson said: "As a result of the collision a 62 year-old man from the Redruth area was pronounced deceased.

"Officers from the roads policing team and serious collision investigation team are appealing for witnesses to come forward."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage that may help with the investigation to email 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 827 for October 14.