Plans to create a sensory room for a Falmouth schoolboy with severe and life-limiting disabilities are underway as £2,000 of funding was handed to St Mary's School.

Josef Stasiak, who has cerebral palsy with microcephaly and epilepsy, and is registered blind, joined the school two year's ago, and since then a campaign set up by his mother has been fundraising to support plans for the new facility.

It is hoped that the sensory room will provide a lasting memorial to Jozef, whose condition has deteriorated this year as his care has become more complex, and will be enjoyed by pupils at the school for years to come.

As she prepared for Jozef to enter St Mary's, which is also attended by his older sister Izabella, Heidi set up the fundraising campaign Jozef's Dream of Mainstream, and through hard work and a lot of local support she has managed to raise £2,000 for the new room, which will be situated next to the school hall.

She said: "We would like to thank everyone who has donated towards Jozef's dream or supported an event. Jozef has deteriorated this year and his care has become more complex.

"Jozef enjoys school and being with his friends, of which he has loads, I am over whelmed by the maturity of his peers in how they accept him for him."

She added: "I have left the fundraising account open so if anyone would still like to help Jozef with his mainstream education or legacy, the money will be spent on sensory equipment for Jozef and any child who attends or may attend St Mary's in the future."

As well as thanking all the sponsors and supporters who have helped the campaign, she said thank you to all of Jozef's teaching assistants "for constantly working hard to help Jozef with being in school," and all the staff at St Mary's.