Staff locked the doors for a final time recently at a Falmouth store which has served its community for over half a century.

Store supervisor Jon Bray closed up McColl's at Boslowick, which also hosted the local Post Office branch, ending 50 years of trading at the premises.

The store's parent company had announced in spring that it was planning to close, thanking the community for their custom and offering support to members of staff.

In a statement following the closure, McColl's said: "Having explored all options, regretfully we have taken the difficult decision to cease trading at the McColl’s store in Boslowick.

"We are saddened to no longer be operating the store and our priority has been to support all affected colleagues."

The company also resigned in May from it's role as postmaster for the Boslowick Post Office, and the Post Office group announced that it would be seeking another premises to continue trading, as it was "committed to providing a Post Office in Boslowick," but as yet no new site has been announced for the branch.

A Post Office spokesperson said: "The postmaster for Boslowick has resigned and the branch closed on Sunday, October 8.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the branch. Alternative Post Offices in the area are Falmouth and Penwerris."

The branch vacancy is advertised at runapostoffice.co.uk