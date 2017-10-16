Penryn's Neighbourhood Plan needs you - to turn suggestions into policies which would give residents control over planning in their town.

The team behind the plan are looking for volunteers to join working parties as they hope to start developing areas of the plan which have been highlighted by locals, and are holding an open event on Saturday.

David Garwood, chairman of the neighbourhood plan steering group, said: "All are welcome between 12 and 2pm in the Temperance Hall, where we’ll be looking to sign people up to join groups that will assess the issues that have been highlighted as needing addressing and then work towards solutions that we can put in the plan as policies for the future.

"There’ll be feedback on the consultation and the work carried out to date and also a daffodil gift, so that we can all grow with Penryn."

The team will also be looking to sign anyone up that could help with managing the website and other communications, analysing data and reports, as well as utilising previous reports on Penryn.