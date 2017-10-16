Pupils at Marlborough School in Falmouth have been turned into a group of mini medics following training for European Restart a Heart day on Monday.

Volunteers from charity Cornwall Resus were at the school to teach children simple hands-only CPR, how to help someone who is choking, and other basic first aid, as well as to give demonstrations relating to the site's new public access defibrillator.

Around 120 pupils were taught how these essential techniques, as well as how to put somebody in the recovery position, and how to call for help.

The training was part of Restart a Heart Day, which sees people all over Europe being taught techniques for dealing with cardiac arrest, and the British Heart Foundation will be taking note of all children in the country who have been given lessons today, while the pupils all received a certificate to show what they have learned.

Tabitha Fergus, a nurse who volunteers for Cornwall Resus and gave her time to go into the school, said: "Everybody gets a go and gets involved, it's all about the practical.

"Children learn by getting hands on."

She added: "It's usually secondary school children, but primary school children can definitely get involved. They understand, and they ask questions."

Another volunteer, Amanda Seaton, added: "After school we will be working with parents and local residents, to get used to what they are supposed to do with a defibrillator.

"Although they are meant to be idiot proof, research has shown that people are more likely to use them if they understand them."

The school had originally approached the British Heart Foundation about having a defibrillator in the school, but three teaching assistants then got together to fundraise to pay for a more expensive public access version, which can be used at any hour of the day or night without entry to the premises.

After a first aid training session last year, where they learned the importance of early intervention in a heart attack, Lisa Walker, Michelle Wills-Mack and Melissa Pentecost organised a series of events and collected £3,000 for the device.

The defibrillator, which is designed to be used by the public without any prior training, has now been installed on a wall at the front of the school.