Penryn filled with all sorts of weird and wonderful creatures, puppets - and people - on Saturday, as the Kemeneth festival returned for a second year.

Plenty of residents turned out on Saturday to see the parade pass through from the town quay, and to watch performances of the Ordinalia plays - medieval theatre pieces believed to have been written at Glasney College, the collegiate church and seat of learning that was built in Penryn in the middle ages.

Guy Watson, the director of the Ordinalia, said: "It was absolutely incredible to see Penryn really celebrate the Ordinalia, both as a piece of European literature and a performance piece. We had huge audiences following the procession and watching everyone oo-ing and ahh-ing throughout was a real joy."

There was also the chance to enjoy food and drink, and a ceremonial planting of a willow in the Glasney Valley with Cornish bard Loveday Jenkin, before an evening of live music and entertainment a the Famous Barrel. Then on Sunday celebrations continued with a communal picnic and willow weaving at Glasney.

Kemeneth Organiser Michelle Taylor said: "The procession was a fantastic opportunity for the town to work together on an arts performance, for Penryn and by Penryn. We would like to thanks all of the wonderful community groups for their hard work and enthusiasm both in the preparations and on the day itself."

Another of the organisers, Sarah-Jane Marsden, thanked the Heritage Lottery Fund, Feast Cornwall and the very generous local sponsors, and added: "As well as being a very pretty and friendly little town, Penryn has this huge heritage in Glasney College and the Ordinalia mystery plays; heritage which is an integral, important and unique part of Cornwall's story, and of which Penryn's people should be incredibly proud. The aim of Kemeneth was and is to share and show-off our history. We already have lots of ideas of how to do this even better in 2018, so watch this space."

Kemeneth, which means 'community' in Cornish, was started in 2016 as part of Penryn's 800th anniversary celebrations, and was so successful the organisers brought it back for a second year.