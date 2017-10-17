More stormy weather is set to hit Cornwall this weekend after ex-hurricane Ophelia brought high winds to the county this week.

With the Met Office predicting gusts in the low fifties on Saturday morning, some commentators are even suggesting this could be the second named storm of the season, and would be called Brian.

The national forecaster expects winds to build from the south and west through Friday, reaching speeds of 23mph and gusting up to 41mph, before peaking at around 20mph by Saturday lunchtime, with gusts up to 53mph.

The regional forecast for the south west states: "Wet and windy weather arriving from west through Thursday. Unsettled on Friday with morning showers, before further strong winds and rain arrive on Saturday. Feeling cooler than of late."