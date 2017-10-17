Falmouth Oyster Festival came of age this year as its 21st year saw plenty of visitors flock to the town to eat, drink, and enjoy a wide variety of entertainment.

Visitors from all over the country descended on the main venue at Events Square over four days, where they slurped oysters and supped champagne while watching celebrity chefs show off their skills and listening to a host of Cornish musical talent.

The festival packed in the crowds with visitor numbers exceeding 45,000, and an estimated 20,000 oysters were consumed.

For those of a nautical bent, the Falmouth working boats raced out in the bay, while some of the areas surest shuckers competed to see who could de-shell oysters the quickest.

Arty Williams reclaimed the Hot Chef Challenge and the oyster shucking champion title went to Chris Ranger.

The large working boat race was won by John Peters in Rita, with Patrick Selman second in Moon and Norman Bowers third in Rebecca, while in the small working boat race Paul Ferris won in Lottie, while Simon Berryman came second in Zilpha and third place was taken by Charlie Pridmore in Mary Ann. The winner of the oyster dredging boat race was Chris Ranger in Alf Smithers.

The three charities supported by the festival, aided by fundraiser extraordinaire Betty Stoggs, benefited from over £2,500 in donations over the weekend.

Mike Rangecroft, the festival director, said: "Once more we were delighted that the 21st Falmouth Oyster Festival was so well supported, by the local population and the many visitors who came from all over the country, and also abroad.

"The festival is a perfect showcase of all that's good in the port of Falmouth, from the native oyster to our talented chefs, great musicians and Cornish food and drink."

He added: "The team that we have are second to none."