A nursery in Falmouth has been shut after Ofsted found children were at risk of harm due to lack of safeguarding and poor staff suitability.

First Friends, on Dracaena Avenue, was inspected by the agency on September 15, when it was found to be inadequate overall, with inadequate leadership and management, teaching and learning levels requiring improvement, inadequate provision for personal development and welfare, and improvement required for its outcomes for children.

Inspector Samantha Powis spent time observing playroom and outdoor activities, meeting the senior member of staff, examining information about children's learning and welfare, checking staff suitability and qualifications, and speaking to parents and carers, staff and children.

Her key findings, as stated in the Ofsted report, were that managers and staff "do not have a good enough understanding of the safeguarding policy and procedures... do not manage child protection concerns appropriately... and children’s safety and well-being is at risk."

She found that managers had failed to check staff members' suitability, and in some cases had not carried out criminal record checks, with unchecked staff left unsupervised with children.

The report also noted that as risk assessment procedures were "weak," while managers failed to use staff effectively to ensure children were kept safe at all times, and failed to provide staff with the necessary support, training or guidance. And it added that the quality of teaching was inconsistent.

Management, the report said, had not effectively addressed previously identified weaknesses meaning safeguarding, risk assessments and staff suitability "continue to be of serious concern."

There was however one positive, as the report noted: "Older children show independence as they select toys and manage their personal care needs for themselves."

While the report stated that teaching was "inconsistent" and staff "do not involve themselves in children’s play

sufficiently," it noted that children "benefit from the caring way in which staff engage with them."

It also found that although management had not provided a safe environment for attendees, children did "form secure relationships with staff," and felt "secure and settle well within the nursery."

First Friends is recorded as having space for up to 48 children, although only 34 are currently on the books, and an inspection in October last year gave it an overall rating of good.

Ofsted twice issued the nursery with compliance notices following incidents in 2014, the first of which involved a complaint over the safety of the premises and the supervision of children, and the second of which raised concerns about the behaviour of staff and the safety and welfare of the children. In the second instance the agency found the nursery did "not ensure staff do not use or threaten punishment which could adversely affect a child’s well-being."

Following last month's inspection, Ofsted cancelled the company's registration and said it must take steps to improve before it can be allowed to reopen.

These include training all staff in child protection safeguarding, implementing policies and procedures to safeguard children, putting systems in place to ensure anyone whose suitability and criminal record has not been checked does not have unsupervised contact with

children.

The group will also have to put in place arrangements for the supervision of staff, ensuring they have opportunities to discuss issues regarding children's development, wellbeing and child protection, and provide training so staff can meet children's learning needs.