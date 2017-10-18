CORRECTION:> The gathering after Paul Fehrenback's funeral will take place at Falmouth Rugby Club not Penryn as originally stated.

The funeral of Falmouth 'legend' Paul Fehrenback, who died after taking his second dip of the day at Swanpool Beach over two weeks ago, will take place at noon tomorrow, Thursday.

Former Falmouth Docks worker, Paul, 80, had taken two swims a day, whatever the weather, for the past 40 years - first at the docks, then the lifeboat station before settling on Swanpool. He got into trouble in the water on the afternoon of October 1 and despite being quickly rescued from the sea and being resuscitated, he died in hospital the following morning.

His funeral service will be held at St Gluvias Church in Penryn and friends are invited to gather at Falmouth Rugby Club afterwards to remember him.

Then, on Sunday, his family have organised a fitting tribute to Paul. They are inviting people to join them at Swanpool Beach at 2pm to either brave the sea for a swim, or just to gather and exchange memories of him.

Paul leaves his wife of 56 years, Diane; three children, Paula Sloggett, Debbie Bowers and Andrew; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and his elder brother, Michael.