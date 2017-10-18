Workers in Cornwall earn more than £1,000 a year less in real terms than they did almost a decade ago, according to a new report by the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

The federation is expecting hundreds of people to turn out in Truro on Saturday for a protest against what it calls the ongoing low pay crisis and the public sector pay cap.

The TUC general secretary, Frances O’Grady, is set to address the rally, which has been organised by Cornwall Trades Council and TUC South West.

Recent analysis by the TUC South West has found people in Cornwall earn on average £1,117 less each year in real terms than in 2008.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics have also placed Cornwall amongst the lowest paid counties in the south west, with workers only earning an average of £344.50 each week, almost £60 less than the regional average, and nearly £100 below the national average.

Nigel Costley, regional secretary of TUC South West, said: “For too long, Cornwall has been ignored by central government and it shows in the pay packets of all workers, whether in the public or private sector.”

“We’ve got teachers and teaching assistants fighting against funding cuts to schools alongside real-term cuts to their pay. Care workers, retail staff, social workers, midwives and civil servants all being pushed into insecure employment contracts that are low paid. All the while, living costs continue to soar. Casual, seasonal work, zero-hour contracts and temporary agency work has become the norm in Cornwall. This is not sustainable for Cornwall, nor is it fair.

“This rally is a big shout to the government that Cornwall should not be forgotten again. As Brexit looms, places like Cornwall that have relied on EU funding still don’t know what the plan is when this money runs out. We need to hear of a better strategy that will provide decent jobs to the area, with better pay and long-terms prospects”.

The rally will take place on Lemon Quay at 12.30pm, on Saturday, October 21, with hundreds of people expected to attend and hear Ms O'Grady speak. Working people from various sectors and industries around Cornwall will describe their reality of struggling against the sharp rise in living costs against a back drop of low wages and low increases to their pay since 2008."

The TUC is calling for: an end to the 1 per cent pay cap for all public workers, support for the Real Living Wage of £8.45 per hour, a properly enforced minimum wage, an increase to the minimum wage for young workers doing the same job as older workers, a ban on exploitative zero hours contracts, and good union agreements to secure better pay.