Cornwall is bracing for more wet and windy weather as the Met Office has confirmed storm Brian is on its way.

The national forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for the county, with strong southwesterly expected from 4am on Saturday, which it predicts will continue until midnight.

The group warned that coastal routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves and possible flooding, while transport disruption is likely with delays to road, rail, air and ferry services, and power cuts are also possible.

The Met Office said it currently has no plans to upgrade the wind warning from yellow to amber, unlike its Irish partner Met Eireann, but the situation will be under continual review.

Chief forecaster Dan Suri said: “Storm Brian is expected to bring strong winds to southern and western areas early on Saturday morning.

“As we go through Saturday morning and early afternoon the strong southwesterly winds affecting the south west will transfer east and slowly change direction as they will become westerly towards the end of the warning period.

“Gusts exceeding 50mph are expected widely within the warning area, with gusts of around 70mph along exposed coastal areas. These are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to locally dangerous conditions in coastal parts.”

The Environment Agency is urging people to remain vigilant to potential flooding as a low pressure coastal storm is forecast to hit the south coasts of Cornwall and Devon on Saturday.

Current forecasts show a low pressure storm on Saturday 21 October which, combined with close-to-spring tides, means flood warnings are likely to be issued along the south coasts of Cornwall and Devon and will require the routine closure of flood gates.

On Thursday 19 October the Environment Agency will be deploying temporary flood barriers in Fowey. The temporary barriers are designed to give Fowey better protection from potential coastal flooding. This type of flood defence has been used to prevent flooding from rivers for a number of years but this is the first time they have been used on the Cornish coast.

Environment Agency teams have been mobilised across the area to check on flood defences, clear any river blockages and closely monitor river levels. These teams have been working around the clock to reduce the risk of flooding, and will be out in force over the weekend.

The Environment Agency is also urging resdients in coastla areas to take care this weekend, due to the risk that strong winds could cause bigger waves, with the possibility of overtopping storm defences.

The agency is also trying to discourage storm watches, and anyone trying to take storm selfies, and workers have begun installing extra, temporary flood defences in at risk areas.

Kevin Ward of the Environment Agency said: "Avoid exposed coastal areas and do not walk or drive through flood water, which can be dirty and contain hidden debris. Just 30cm of flowing water can move a car and driving through water can also create waves."

Residents and businesses are encouraged to sign up to flood warnings on the Environment Agency website. People can also call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

For further information about how to prepare for flooding and to find out if your home is at risk visit https://www.gov.uk/prepare-for-a-flood