The former Buffs Club building in Penryn will be turned into a block of new flats after Cornwall Council gave planning consent this week.

Last month housing developer Amalgamated Properties submitted its pans for nine two-bed flats over three floors of the building, which is currently unoccupied after being closed by the club.

The plans include renovating the exterior of the building, converting the current function rooms, bars and basement into apartments, and providing soft landscaping features and off-street parking for 11 vehicles, as well as cycle storage. Two of the ground floor apartments will have gardens and one first floor home will have a balcony.

Architects Mike Bradbury Design said they have created an "attractive, energy efficient building," and added: ""These could be suitable for a young couple with child, starter home or perhaps retirement flat."

A planning officer's report notes that the building is in a "highly sustainable location," close to shops, schools, healthcare facilities and transport links. It also states that while Cornwall Council aims to retain buildings for community use wherever possible, and the development will result in the loss of a social club, the Buffalos have found a new venue for their meetings, and there are other community spaces in Penryn, with some "of a more modern standard."

The report's author noted: "Whilst the loss of a community facility is not ideal, there are overriding benefits in providing improvements to the buildings' exterior, and making a positive contribution towards increasing the delivery rate of housing in the Penryn."

The planning officer's report also states that while the current building dates back to the 1970s and its style "certainly reflects that era," the new scheme: "Is considered to represent improvements to the wider conservation area, from securing improvements to the exterior of the site, and introducing soft landscaping around the building."

The development had been fully supported by Penryn Town Council's planning committee, although it received one objection from a resident who complained that it would impact on parking in nearby streets.

However, the planning officer found that the off-street parking provision, coupled with the bicycle storage, was adequate, and there was "no policy basis for resisting the development on highways grounds."