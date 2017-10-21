Storm Brian reached Cornwall overnight – but how has he made his presence known?

So far there have been no reports of any major damage sustained in the county as a result of the strong winds and last night’s heavy rain.

Neither the police nor fire service have reported any call outs and there is no disruption on the rail network so far.

As expected, flights to the Isles of Scilly from Newquay Airport have been cancelled, as has the 12.45pm flight to Belfast, but all inland flights remain scheduled on time at this point.

All St Mawes ferries have been cancelled due to the heavy seas.

Wind strength is due to reach its peak by about midday, with the Met Office forecasting gusts of up to 55mph in this area.

There is a 90 per cent chance of rain by 3pm, although the wind will start to gradually taper off as the evening progresses.

Those out ‘storm watching’ are advised to stay away from the coast, beaches, sea walls and piers, due to the likelihood of large waves, which can prove fatal. Anyone who persists in “wave watching” should keep a safe distance away from the sea, as waves can travel a considerable distance up the shoreline.

Cornwall Council remains on alert and is watching the unfolding storm closely.

It has warned that driving conditions could be difficult, especially for towed and high sided vehicles, motorcyclists and cyclists.

Tree debris and even a few fallen trees are possible and there may be flying debris. The winds could also affect temporary structures like tents, marquees, trampolines, bins and wooden fences, as well as outdoor activities and events.

The council said: “The public are advised to take extra care near the coasts, especially at high tide, on beaches, sea walls, promenades where there is the potential for coastal wave overtopping and spray which may affect coastal roads.”

Any highway issues, such as fallen trees or flooding blocking roads, can be reported by calling 0300 1234 222 - press 1.

If you are in an emergency situation, call 999.

The Packet will continue to bring you updates throughout the day as Storm Brian passes through the county.