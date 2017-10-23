The developers behind plans to build a new student village on fields at Treluswell roundabout near Penryn have claimed the backing of Penryn Surgery.

Ocean's Reach has said it will create a new home for the surgery at its proposed Penvose Student Village, which it claims will support the town's growing population following the decision to increase student numbers at Falmouth University.

The developer has held what it calls advanced talks with Penryn Surgery, which is looking to relocate in order to respond to increased demand.

Ryan Ohly, business manager at Penryn Surgery, said: “As one of the largest practices in Cornwall we have been actively looking for a bigger site with parking for some time.

“With an additional 2,500 students coming into the area, on top of a growing local population, the need for increased capacity is vital, so we were please when Penvose Student Village approached us with plans that included this need.”

The proposed move would see the main surgery move from Saracen Way to Penvose, while a walk-in clinic would remain at the pharmacy on Lower Market Street to provide a town centre option for patients.

Mark Dawes, from CAD Architects said: “The pressure on local facilities has long been a talking point and it will continue to be a focus with the increased number of students.

“We look forward to conclusive discussions with Penryn Surgery to forge the best way forward with these exciting plans.”

The plans for Penvose Student Village include a 2,000 bed student development with around 400 parking spaces, a restaurant, sports facilities, amenities, business spaces and a 450 space park and ride scheme.

The company held a public consultation on Friday, and claims visitors saw the plans as a way to alleviate pressure on Penryn and Falmouth, and a preferable alternative to other purpose built student accommodation.

Mr Dawes said: “We know there are concerns locally about student housing needs, so being able to showcase Penvose Student Village as the only viable option was invaluable.

Irregular Cornwall, the company behind a rival application for the former Home Shed site at Kernick Road, has also previously claimed to have the backing of the Penryn Surgery, with plans to house the facility in the old furniture store forming a central part of its proposal.