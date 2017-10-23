Political protest punk act Pussy Riot is coming to Falmouth as founder member Maria Alyokhina brings her latest project, Riot Days, to the town for a book launch and concert.

Riot Days will end its UK tour, which started at the Barbican in London, with a book signing and Q&A at the Fish Factory ahead of a performance at Falmouth Rugby Club.

The performance, which takes its name from Alyokhina's new book, retells the story of the Punk Prayer, the collective’s protest in a Moscow cathedral that landed her nearly two years in prison.

With fevered monologues underpinned by real footage and frenetic noise-punk, Riot Days goes back to the moment when Alyokhina and Pussy Riot ascended the altar of Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour for a guerilla performance protesting the Orthodox Church’s support for Vladimir Putin during his election campaign.

Alyokhina then takes us with her as she’s bundled into the back of an autozak - a Russian acronym meaning 'automobile for the incarcerated' - recounting strip searches and solitary confinement during her stint in a Siberian penal colony. It’s disturbing but defiant, courageous and energising – a testament to the power of resistance and activism.

Together with a host of collaborators, Alyokhina has transformed the book into this unique piece of performance art for fractious times, exploring resistance and protest around the world.

Pussy Riot is a Russian protest art collective based in Moscow, three of whose members - Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, Maria Alyokhina, and Yekaterina Samutsevich - were arrested and charged with hooliganism following a guerilla performance in a Moscow cathedral in 2012. Each was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, although Samutsevich was later freed on probation and her sentence suspended.

Following their release Alyokhina and Tolokonnikova appeared at many international events, despite disagreements among the collective about their ongoing membership.

The Riot Days book launch and Q&A will be held at the Fish Factory on the afternoon of Sunday, November 26, and the performance at Falmouth Rugby Club, with support from Luke Moss and The Eyelids, will be in the evening, with times and tickets prices to be confirmed.

Tickets are extremely limited for both events, with 50 tickets for the afternoon, and 300 for the evening, and will be on sale from wegottickets.com from Tuesday, October 24.