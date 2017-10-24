New plans the former coach house of St Gluvias Church and land behind the church yard have been revealed by the Diocese of Truro.

The diocese had already submitted one pre-application request and an application for listed building consent regarding the grade II listed building, and had received advice on the former while it still awaits a response to the latter.

It has now submitted a new pre-application request for the coach house, although the current listing on Cornwall Council's planning website lists no documents. It is unclear what has changed from the previous plans, which would have seen the currently derelict building converted into a three bedroom home with little external alteration, although internal features such as the cobbled floor and timber stall and walls would be lost.

The plans also include blocking up the the existing access to the stable courtyard from Church Hill and putting timber gates into the existing pedestrian access behind the vicarage, with and a new access lane running from the rear of the property towards Love Lane.

The diocese is also seeking permission to clear an area of brambles and some self-seeded trees from a field on Love Lane, which borders the churchyard of St Gluvias.

A previous application to cut down the trees, which the church body said would improve the quality of the agricultural land in which they stood, and protect the nearby church wall, had been questioned by town councillors.

They questioned the motives of the diocese, which they said had not been concerned by the trees over preceding decades, as well as the reasons given for removal, which they thought may have something to do with the separate proposal for the coach house.

They had also wondered whether the elms should be protected, and said the trees had amenity value for the town.

The new application, which includes trees subject to a preservation order, seeks to clear the area except for marked sycamore, lime, ash and elm trees, or any others which have grown past a certain size.