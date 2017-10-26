Falmouth Community Youth Football Club (FCYFC) is on the verge of securing £5,000 in funding towards building new facilities and needs the public's support for the final push.

The club is close to gaining financial support from the Aviva Community Fund, but the last stage requires votes from the public to support the application.

FCYFC has grown over the past two years, tripling in size from 50 to 150 young players of mixed age, sex and ability.

The club has recently formed an active and dedicated committee, mainly consisting of local mums and dads, last year it entered its first ever team into the Kernow Youth league, and this year it entered six teams ranging from under eights to under 12s.

However, the club is a victim of its success and urgently needs new facilities to grow any further.

Janine Kennedy, chair of FCYFC, said the £5,000 "Would be a huge boost towards building a small club house to store equipment, provide toilet facilities, water and shelter for our young players.

She added: "New facilities would allow the club to develop further, including the introduction of girls’ teams."

The club has recently had to close its books to new players until it is able to train and support more coaches, which would also be helped needed money would also go towards.

Anyone wanting to support the club and cast their vote can go to community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-5362