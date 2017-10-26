A who fell off a child's scooter at Custom House Quay in Falmouth was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday night.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene at around 7.30pm, to reports a man had come off a push-along scooter and was originally believed to have suffered "a nasty slit throat."

On arrival, the man was found to have "nasty" injuries, including to his head and face, but it was established that he had not injured his throat.

A police spokesperson said: "The injuries were described as serious but not believed to be life threatening. The man was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske."