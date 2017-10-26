The generation gap has been bridged in Mawnan Smith where members of the village's WI have been working with youngsters of the Brownies and Rainbows groups over the last few weeks.

After joining forces the groups have made cards and decorated pot plants which have been given to members of the village Lunch Club.

The project is part of a community venture undertaken in the lead up to the celebration of World Kindness Day next month (November). Half-term provided a chance for the girls to hand their gifts over personally and it is hoped that some will be able to join WI members when they put up a banner next to the road into Mawnan Smith on Monday, November 13, which will carry the plea: "Please be kind and a careful driver."