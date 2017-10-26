Wildlife film-maker and Springwatch presenter, Gillian Burke, joined staff of the Cornish Seal Sanctuary at Gweek to celebrate the relaunch of its newly refurbished seal rescue hospital.

The hospital refurbishment to improve and upgrade the seal rescue hospital began in the simmer and took three months to complete. Gillian joined the sanctuary team to officially launch the hospital and cut the ribbon.

Born in Kenya, Gillian has lived and worked in Africa, Europe, and the Americas, but now lives in Cornwall with her two children where, alongside her television work, she is actively involved in local community groups, initiatives and charities.

The work that has taken place may not be noticed by the Sanctuary's guests but its casualties of the sea will certainly benefit. With the need to increase capacity and to address the normal wear and tear of 19 years of rehabilitation, the hospital has received a £50,000 investment.

Among the improvements are: increased holding capacity, new seal pup kitchen, new walk in fridge, new fibre glass roof, modernisation of all pens and service areas, new fresh air system to each pen, essential maintenance of pup pool pipework, improved access for seal admissions and moves and extension of seal team office

Gillian said: "Hurricane Ophelia, hitting right at the peak of the grey seal pupping season, is a timely reminder of why seals end up at the Seal Sanctuary. But of course, this is a natural event.

“Sadly, there are many (too many) man-made reasons for why seals end up here too. The work at the seal sanctuary aims to turn these animals' misfortunes into a positive, whereby visitors to the sanctuary get a chance to see, up-close, Britain's largest land-breeding carnivores.

"It's a chance to engage the public with Cornwall's incredible marine life and the challenges facing this rich habitat. Like all of us who work in conservation, no matter from what angle we come at it, the hope is that our work serves to reduce pollution and our human impact on the environment. This is an express aim of the work at the seal sanctuary and, as such, it's an honour to have been asked to open the newly refurbished seal hospital."

The sanctuary currently has 17 rescued seal pups in its care and with their brand new hospital, the team are able to help even more seal pups that may need them.