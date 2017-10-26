Fire, police and ambulance services were all called to the A394 at Longdowns this afternoon following a single vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called at around 2.45pm to reports of a car which had collided with a lamppost.

Police reported that the road was blocked on one side, and paramedics were on scene to check over the vehicle's occupants.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Fire Service said: "One appliance from Falmouth was mobilised to this incident, on arrival the crew proceeded to make one vehicle and the scene safe.

An ambulance was on scene and treated one casualty."