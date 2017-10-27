The picturesque remains of a stately home near Mylor are under threat and have been added to the Heritage at Risk register as a matter of priority, Historic England has revealed.

Carclew House has been transferred from the Registered Parks and Gardens at Risk category onto the main buildings register to gather public support as its private owners look to take care of the ruins.

The listed structure is the substantial but ruinous remains of an 18th century Palladian country house, once one of the very finest in Cornwall, and is currently a listed building at grade II*.

The large front entrance portico survives as the iconic face of the large ruin that had been used as a local building stone resource since it was deserted after a fire in 1934. However the building has developed dangerous structural faults, partly due to Cornish weather but also as a result of intrusive vegetation growth, and is currently marked as priority category A - immediate risk of further rapid

deterioration.

Chris Miners of English Heritage said initial clearance of the harmful vegetation and emergency structural work are hoped to go ahead next year, and added: "This year we have brought it out of [the registered parks list] to focus attention on the house itself, in part to help the very caring private owners with the herculean task they have in caring for this building."

Another site near Falmouth to have been reassessed and added to the register is the Gunpowder Works at Kennall Vale, near Ponsanooth After years of abandonment, the ruined mills, leats and bridges which are the remains of 19th century industry, are at risk from tree and vegetation growth, water and footpath erosion and collapse.

Recently, the most at-risk structures and leats were consolidated through but there are still many outstanding management needs and the on-going and unpredictable threat of trees becoming unstable and falling, and this summer a storm brought down two trees onto one of the mixing houses.

Mr Miners said: "We are currently discussing with Cornwall Wildlife Trust, managers of the site, the possibility of a grant to help remove the trees, one of which has a root plate with an estimated weight of 4 tons. Access is difficult and the trees have to be removed with the greatest of care so that there is no further damage to the building."

Two well known Falmouth buildings are also on the at risk register, including Marlborough House in Falmouth, which has been improving after new owners bought the property last year and began refurbishment. It remains on the register, but has been re-categorised from risk level D to F.

The other Falmouth property at risk is St Michaels Church, which has had Historic England grants to repair the roofs and rear wing in the last five years, but remains at category C.

Mr Miners said: "Unfortunately the large rotten timber windows remain a highly visible fault still needing repair. Recent repair grant applications to the Heritage Lottery Fund so far have been less successful."