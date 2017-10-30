A piano was found on a Falmouth beach on Saturday after students left it behind following a photoshoot.

The company that manages the beach posted a picture on Facebook on Sunday morning, asking who had left the instrument on the sand and requesting that they come and take it away.

The post on the Swanpool Beach page said: "Unless Elton John is having his next concert on Swanpool beach, this shouldn’t be here.

"As usual, we’ll get it shifted but if anyone fancies having this bad boy in their jazz pad then you’re more than welcome to take it."

It was soon revealed that a group of students had been using the instrument the previous day as part of a photoshoot, but had failed to take it away again when they left.

An anonymous poster on the Penryn Fitfinder Facebook page had written to ask for help in moving it, ahead of a "photo shoot/ pre Halloween party beach chill."

Anther post left on the same page the following day said: "Whoever left the piano on Swanpool yesterday, I think the guys who work there are getting it removed/rehomed. So if you need it back, I’d get down there ASAP."

And a third added: "Please could I ask that whoever took the piano down there gets it off the beach and responsibly gotten rid of pronto," and had several people tagged underneath asking if they had been involved.

It's understood that the students had found it difficult to shift the heavy instrument onto the beach, and it has been suggested that they found it too much of a challenge to get it back again.

Sophie Sweatman posted pictures of those involved, and wrote: "I met the people who put it there. Said it was so heavy. Obviously couldn't be a**ed to remove it.

It was later reported that council workers had been to the beach and removed the piano, and that the police had also been contacted.