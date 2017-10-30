Two Penryn-based game makers have travelled to Germany with plans to plan to make the town famous with their latest endeavour.

Last week Cait Russell and Matt Tweed travelled to Essen in Germany to attend Spiel, the largest board game expo in the world, and show their brand new Cornish board game Pirates of Penryn more than 200,000 attendees, as well as gathering support for their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.

Pirates of Penryn is a fun game where players act as competing captains attempting to smuggle rum from their galleon into Falmouth, Flushing or Penryn. Contestants have to contend with changing winds and tides, and if they time it right can make an excellent profit at port. Other crews will try to steal their rivals' treasures as they sail back, and local sea monster Morgawr may try to swipe something off the deck.

The game includes more than 75 uniquely scurrilous seafarers to meet, a host of near-lethal rums to sell, some very unusual situations to deal with, and a great wealth of piratical detail to enjoy.

Cait and Matt have been working on the game for nearly two years and have had lots of local support, filming cardboard special effects on the Flushing Ferry, working on the game at the Muddy Beach Cafe, dressed as pirates for filming down at The Front in Falmouth, or out and about at Penryn's Kemeneth celebrations.

Expert advice and guidance from Cultivator and play testing from the games group at the Melting Pot Cafe at Krowji in Redruth have taken the game from a personal project with friends into a professional product, ready for release. The pair will be hosting events in Falmouth and Penryn over the next three weeks for the public to try out the game, with details on social media, and they said: "Of course, you do not need to drink rum to play, but it does go rather well with the theme."

The game and the crowdfunding campaign can be found at Kickstarter.com but only for a short time, and Pirates of Penryn can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.