Two attackers pulled a man from his car and assaulted him in Falmouth, causing serious injuries on Saturday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses following what they said was a "vicious assault," which took place on Acacia Road, between 7.30pm and 8pm on October 28, near to the junction of Trelissick Road.

A force spokesperson said: "The victim, a local man in his 30s, was pulled from his car and seriously assaulted. It is believed the offenders were two man who fled the scene after the unprovoked assault, leaving the victim with serious injuries requiring ongoing hospital treatment."

Anyone with any information, or who witnessed the attack should email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/093658/17.