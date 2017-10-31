Sad news this morning as it is reported that former Falmouth Labour MP Candy Atherton has died overnight.

Mrs Atherton was elected to Cornwall Council in the 2013 local elections, representing the Falmouth Smithick division.

In 2014 she was one of the main drivers behind the passing of article 4 in Falmouth which required landlords planning to convert a property into a house of multiple occupancy to get planning permission.

Candy was a tireless social campaigner and was a prominent in local politics right up until her death.

She was elected as the Labour MP for Falmouth and Camborne in 1997 serving until 2005.

She is married to Broderick Ross.

