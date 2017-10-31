Falmouth Town Council is calling on businesses and organisations who want to help improve the feeling of wellbeing in the town to take on a local roundabout.

In April the council entered into an agreement with Cornwall Council to take over the management of five roundabouts in and around Falmouth, as reductions in Cornwall Council’s budget would otherwise see a decline in the standard of maintenance. This would have left them looking unkempt at best, or in the worst-case scenario planting schemes would be removed and roundabouts returned to grass.

A Falmouth Town Council spokesperson said: "It is the town council’s desire to increase the maintenance standards to further enhance and better maintain these roundabouts as it is felt that these amenity assets offer a feeling of wellbeing to the community as well as offering a pleasing welcome to visitors to the town that compliments Falmouth’s association with award-winning parks & gardens.

"In order to lessen the financial burden on the Council Tax payer the Council has resolved to seek sponsorship to assist in bringing about this desire.

"Falmouth Town Council has a proud history of successful partnership working and are offering the chance to associate their companies with both the activities of Falmouth Town Council and some of the most iconic roundabouts in the country through this sponsorship initiative. "

The council is asking organisations to submit sealed bids for up to five roundabouts, and application packs can be obtained by emailing a request to simonpenna@falmouthtowncouncil.com