Falmouth firefighters are preparing for their annual firework display to be held at the cricket club off Trescobeas Road on Sunday, and are inviting local groups or charities who would like a share of the profits to get in touch.

Organised by the Falmouth Firefighters Social and Welfare Club, with the support of members of Falmouth Cricket Club, the event will see over £8,000 worth of fireworks being let off to music provided by Pirate FM, and the crew has said it is guaranteed to be one of the largest displays in Cornwall.

The gates open at 6pm and the display will start promptly at 7pm, with the public encouraged to get there in good time as huge crowds arriving at once make it very difficult to get everyone into the ground on time. Parking around the area is limited, so visitors are asked to ensure they park legally and considerately.

Devon and Cornwall Fire Service has encouraged members of the public to attend organised events, as fireworks can be very dangerous and no matter how careful people are accidents can still happen, whereas at an organised display visitors get to see great fireworks in a safe, controlled environment.

The non-firework entertainment on Sunday will include stalls, a children’s fairground ride, fire eaters, hog roast, crepes, hot doughnuts, a beer tent and much more.

The entry fee is £4 for adults and £2 for children aged 12 and under, who must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Local charities and genuine good causes are invited to apply to be considered for a share of the proceeds. A percentage of the money raised will go to the Firefighters Charity to help injured firefighters and family’s effected by the Grenfell fire, and a small proportion will go to supporting the activities of the Social and Welfare Club, including the costs of hosting the fireworks night.

Anyone wishing to apply for funding should do so in writing to the Social and Welfare Club, Falmouth Fire Station, Trescobeas Road, Falmouth, TR11 2LQ.