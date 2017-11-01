Former Falmouth MP Candy Atherton died suddenly on Sunday night, prompting many tributes from friends and colleagues.

Her death touched many people, and tributes were paid to Ms Atherton from figures on the political stage both locally and nationally, and from left and right.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "I am sad to hear of the sudden death of Candy Atherton. Candy was a proud champion of Cornwall, first as an MP and more recently as a councillor, and was instrumental to winning vital Objective 1 EU funding for Cornwall.

"I knew Candy for many years and remember her time as Mayor of Islington with great affection. She had a disarming sense of humour; I remember her joking that when she won her seat in 1997, she had outrun the incumbent MP and Olympian Seb Coe.

"I saw her most recently this summer, when we shared a platform at a wonderful rally for the NHS in Heartlands, Cornwall. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. We will all remember her as a warm person and a tireless campaigner for social justice."

Falmouth's mayor, Grenville Chappel, told the Packet: "Candy was a great, great stalwart for Falmouth and her work as a Cornwall Councillor and a town councillor over the last few years has been amazing.

"It’s just been fantastic the work she’s done, irrespective of the political party you were from.

"I got to know Candy when she was an MP. Since she got to the town council I found she was a charming lady with the concerns of Falmouth and the people of Falmouth in her heart. She will be sorely missed as a friend as well as a councillor."

Councillor Anna Gillett, fellow town councillor and constituency Labour Party chair, said: "Candy's passing has left us reeling. She has been a formidable force in the labour party and for Falmouth, Camborne and Cornwall.

"She will be missed by many as a councillor who spoke up for her ward and the wider community."

Jude Robinson, also a Falmouth councillor, Ms Atherton's election agent from 1995 and a close friend, said: “Candy was an extraordinary and remarkable woman who achieved so much for Cornwall and for Falmouth.

"She got a lot of flak for being big, being Labour and being a woman but she never let the hurtful stuff or her severe illness stop her. She was the kindest, most fun friend you could imagine and devoted to her husband and her mother Pam. We have all lost a champion.”

Bob O'Shea, another town councillor and chair of Cornwall Conservatives, said: "All of us in Falmouth awoke this morning to the very sad news of the loss of Candy Atherton.

"Candy, a political opponent, was nevertheless a very, very good servant of Falmouth and I and the town will miss her greatly; not least for her abilities and her passion for Falmouth.

"Both myself and my colleagues send our condolences to her husband Brod Ross, her mother and the wider family. A sad day for them and for Falmouth."

Cornwall Council chairman Mary May said: “I am shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Councillor Candy Atherton. She was a dedicated, committed and passionate public servant for Cornwall.

"She always put people first - as an MP she argued with the then Labour government for adequate funding for Cornwall; she was a driving force behind the Surestart project to give our children the very best start and during her time as a Cornwall Councillor she spoke up for vulnerable people at the Health and Adult Care Scrutiny Committee.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Brod and her family as they come to terms with their tragic loss."

The council's Labour group leader, Councillor Tim Dwelly, added: “Councillor Candy Atherton’s passing is a huge shock to people. "Candy was a remarkable woman and arguably the leading politician in Cornwall’s recent past. A staunch advocate for Cornwall, she was instrumental in lobbying Tony Blair’s government to secure over £2billion in investment for Cornwall. Many of the things we take for granted today – fibre broadband, the university, new roads, airports and more – have her imprint.

"She loved Falmouth and worked her socks off for the town. She never stopped championing for her constituents and put a huge amount of energy into everything she did."

Professor Anne Carlisle, vice-chancellor of Falmouth University, said: "I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of Candy’s death.

"Her commitment to Cornwall, and to Falmouth, was unstinting for more than 20 years. She played a key role in delivering the major higher education hub that now sits at the heart of Penryn, providing opportunity for more of Cornwall’s young people than ever before.

"This is just one of many legacies she will leave for the people of Cornwall. My thoughts are with her family and friends."

And there was more support on Twitter, with Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson writing: "Very sad to read that Candy Atherton has died. She was very kind to me when I was first elected. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones."

Julia Goldsworthy, the Liberal Democrat candidate who beat Ms Atherton in the 2005 election, wrote: "Very sorry to hear that Candy Atherton has passed away. We had different outlooks, but it made for a healthy political climate in Falmouth and Camborne."

And Adam Paynter, Cornwall Council leader, wrote: "Very sad to hear of the passing of Candy Atherton. A tough campaigner true to her beliefs."