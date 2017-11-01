Dignitaries from Penryn and Falmouth joined the Royal British Legion for the launch of this year's Poppy Appeal at Asda on Saturday.

As well as the mayors of Falmouth and Penryn, the legion was joined by members of Falmouth and Penryn Sea Cadets corps from TS Robert Hitchens

Following the launch, there will be dedicated volunteers at the store every day until November 11, from 8am to 8pm, collecting money to support the Royal British Legion.

Lisa Kirkpatrick, community life4 champion at the store, said: "Asda are always proud to be able to support the annual poppy appeal.

"I was honoured to be asked to take part by Gill Grant, who is one of the organisers, and the launch was an emotional reminder of why we come together each year to remember those lost."