Cornwall Council expects work at the Treluswell roundabout near Penryn to be finished before Christmas, according to an update from Cormac.

The contractor added that the majority of work at the roundabout over the next month will be carried out at night time to keep traffic flowing during the day.

Cormac has laid out the schedule for the next month, with work beginning on Monday on kerb build-outs and kerb lines on the Redruth, Helston and Falmouth roads and the construction of the final island on the Falmouth arm, and the addition of direction signs.

From 9 November the company will begin preparation for final surfacing and road marking, with work beginning at 7pm each evening, starting with the removal of the existing surface, and aiming to finish by midnight to minimise disruption to nearby residents.

A Cormac spokesperson added: "However in order to keep up with the overall schedule, there may be times when we must proceed into the early hours."

The following Monday will see the start of final surfacing, with night time road closures in place and signposted diversions.

The spokesperson added: "We are working with our colleagues in the maintenance division to utilise their closure on the Truro road and will be surfacing at the same time as they carry out their work. It is anticipated to take only one night and be open as normal for commuters the following morning."

The rest of the week will see the surfacing of the Penryn arm, then the Falmouth and Redruth arms on the Thursday, and Cormac expectes to complete the white lining of the roundabout on Friday, November 15, although it has warned that adverse weather conditions could slow up the work.

The spokesperson added: "We are currently ahead of the original schedule and aiming to complete work before Christmas with all traffic management off the road before the Christmas events calendar begins. Landscaping, fencing, final snagging and safety audits will be carried out thereafter, taking us in to the new year."